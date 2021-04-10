Du-Ba-Du, SiasatMatri presents episode 7 of video matrimony series on April 11

Hyderabad: The wait for the next episode of the Muslim matrimony video series of Du-ba-Du and Siasat Matri, the best Muslim matrimonial website, is finally over as it is going to be released at 3 p.m. on April 11.

It can be watched on YouTube (click here). So set your reminders to avail the opportunity to find the right life partner. In the episode, profiles of engineers, doctors, NRIs, businessmen, and others will be made available.

The series has now become so popular that alliance seekers are eagerly waiting for it as they can access to the biodata of prospective brides and groom from the comfort of their home.

Since January 17, the date when the first episode of the series was released, it had helped many alliance seekers in starting the journey that begins after ‘nikah’.

After the release of episode 6, the popularity of the video matrimony series of Du-ba-Du and Siasat Matri reached a new high. The episode received an extraordinary response.

Did you miss episode 6 of the series?

Although the episode received an extraordinary response, nothing to worry as the next episode is scheduled to be released this Sunday.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to take the first steps toward finding the life partner. Become siasatmatri member now.

If you take membership now today, your profile will be showcased in episode 7.

How earlier episodes helped alliance seekers?

As one can see in the below video, the profiles and their basic details along with the requirements are showcased.

On the one hand, siasatmatri members can shortlist profiles based on the details provided in the episode, on the other, their profiles too will gain a lot of publicity as their bio-data will be showcased in the video.

Those who are looking for second marriage can also become the member of the website.

Apart from it, those who are looking for NRI profiles can also register on siasatmatri, Hyderabad-based best matrimonial website.

With ever growing database of profiles from all over the world, siasatmatri gets countless profiles from United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Saudi Arabia & many European countries.

SiasatMatri is known as the best Muslim matrimonial service. It has countless success stories from various parts of India and abroad.

So don’t wait anymore. Take your first step in finding your better half. Register on Siasatmatri (click here).

For any assistance, talk to Siasat Matri team by dialling +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.