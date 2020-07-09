DU gets more time to plan for holding final year exams

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted more time to the Delhi University to draw up a plan for conducting examinations for final year students studying in the varsity.

A division bench of the High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad granted the time after senior advocate Sachin Dutta appearing for the varsity informed the court that a new plan has to be formulated in accordance with the latest UGC guidelines.

“Chart out a course and be clear on where you want to go,” said the court while asking the varsity to file an affidavit regarding the same by July 13 i.e. Monday and the matter has been posted for further hearing on July 14.

On Wednesday, a single judge bench of the High Court was informed by the Delhi University that it has postponed the online Open Book Examination (OBE) till August 15. The exams were slated to commence from July 10.

The Delhi University during the hearing informed the court that it has decided to postpone the exams after August 15 and the decision of the same, which was taken after a meeting of the High Powered Committee, was also placed before the bench.

Following which a single judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice Pratibha M. Singh transferred the said batch of petitions after observing that the issue concerning the postponement of exams is already pending before a division bench of the court.

The said division bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli, to which the mtters have been transferred, had last week held that contempt proceedings should be initiated against the Delhi University and its officials for “misleading” the court by “withholding material information” over the issue of postponement of the said examination.

Source: IANS