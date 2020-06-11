DU prof Wali Akhtar dies after six hospitals deny treatment

NEW DELHI: Wali Akhtar, a professor worked in the Arabic Department of the University of Delhi (DU) has passed away on Tuesday after being denied treatment at private hospitals.

Accordimg to media reports, Prof, Akhtar’s was sick for the past week and had shown coronavirus symptom.

Since then, his family kept running from one hospital to another and had approached atleast six private hospitals in Delhi and Noida.

Family and colleagues alleged that the hospitals was refused to admit him and even denied bed despite showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Finally, Akhtar’s colleagues admitted him to a private hospital in Jamia Nagar where his test was conducted around 4 pm on Tuesday.

However, he succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday at 6.30 pm the same day before the test report came.

In an interview with News 18 Urdu, Dr Aditya Narayan Mishra, former president of the Delhi University Teachers Association criticised healthcare authorities.

Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra told media that had Akhtar received treatment on time, he would be alive today.

The hospital simply denied and said, “It is impossible that we wouldn’t cater to any patient who came to us”.

Prof. Akhtar, a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area was chosen twice as head of the Arabic department.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.