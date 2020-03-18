Dua for protection from Coronavirus

Those who want to protect themselves from Coronavirus must say the following dua when they see a person afflicted with the disease.

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي عَافَانِي مِمَّا ابْتَلَاكَ بِهِ وَفَضَّلَنِي عَلَى كَثِيرٍ مِمَّنْ خَلَقَ تَفْضِيلً

Alhamdu lillahil-ladhi aafaani mimmab-talaka bihi wa faddalani ala kathirim-mimman khalaqa tafdeela

(Praise be to Allah who had saved me from what He had afflicted you with, and for honouring me over many of his creations)

Because the messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said that whoever sees an afflicted person and says the above mentioned dua will never by afflicted by that particular disease.

However, this Dua’a should be said in secret, in order not to give the person afflicted by it a feeling of pain.

One should also recite the following duas to remain protected from the disease.