Dubai: 17-yr-old battling stage 4 cancer scores 97% in CBSE

Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old student in Dubai scored 97.2 per cent in the Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams, results of which were announced on Friday—July 30, to beat the odds in fighting cancer.

Bibin Baldev Raj, who is battling stage 4 of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, wrote the exams on his hospital bed and scored 98 for both English and media studies, 97 for both home science and marketing, and 96 in economics. He ranked third in his school and attended online classes while his treatment was on.

“With remote learning, I could attend classes from the hospital bed, as my treatment was going on. Spending so much screen time daily was a problem, as it was a new concept. However, I persisted and prepared. I did well in pre-boards and at later stages,” he told Khaleej Times.

He attributed his success to his teachers, friends and family members. Initially receiving treatment at Al-Zahra Hospital, he is currently receiving treatment at the American oncology Institute, Jalandhar, in the state of Punjab in northern India.

Doctors prescribed six cycles of chemotherapy and he finished his second.

Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates oncology society, said he was proud of Raj’s achievement.

Raj received the prestigious 2019 Diana award and was honored for his service through his non-profit organization “The Smile Guild” and also co-founded a non-profit organization called “Umeed”.

Last year he was the secretary-general of the 15th simulation United Nations conference hosted by his school and participated in several international Model United Nations conferences.

“Such activities have kept me upbeat and afloat. I’m preparing for my college admission applications. I plan to study international law. I wish to become a lawyer,” Raj added.