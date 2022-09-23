Dubai: 31-yr-old Nepalese car washer wins Rs 22 crore lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old Dubai-based Nepalese won the grand prize of Dirhams 10 million (Rs 22,05,65,790) in the 94th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Bharat— matched five out of six winning numbers 16, 27, 31, 37 and 42 during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, September 17.

Bharat purchased the ticket along with two of his friends and will be splitting the cash prize with them.

Bharat hails from the village of Gulmi, which is located a 10-hour drive away from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, works as a car washer in Dubai, and earns Dirhams 1300 (Rs 28,691) per month. He has been living in the UAE for the past three years.

Bharat had just one goal – to make enough money to help him continue the treatment of his 25-year-old younger brother, who suffers from a brain tumour.

“My brother has been under treatment in India at New Delhi, during surgery, he became paralyzed and lost his hearing. This money will help me get him better care,” Bharat told Mahzooz draw.

Bharat was elated to win the draw and said that his first priority with the winnings is to make sure his family is settled. He also wants to use the money to secure the future of his five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Farid Samji, chief executive of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz gave 10 million cheques to Bharat from Nepal at the Ewings office in Dubai. (Photo: The National)

Through this raffle, Mahzooz has donated more than Dirhams 280 million of prize money and will celebrate the 28th millionaire, six of whom were crowned this summer, between June and September.

So far, more than 3,200 lucky Nepalese participants have been among the Mahzooz winners, out of which 28 have bagged the first and second prizes.

In the 94th weekly live Mahzooz draw, 41 winners shared the second prize of Dirham 1,000,000 and 1,174 winners bagged the third prize of Dirham 350 each.

Additionally, three winners took home Dirham 300,000 in the raffle draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 772).