Dubai Airport: Reopening of terminal 1 to create 3500 jobs

Dubai: CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said that reopening of terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport will result in creation of 3500 jobs.

According to a report published in Khaleej Times, Griffiths said that with the reopening of terminal 1, activities will increase thereby need to hire more people for check-in desks etc.

Terminal 1 that was closed for 15-months due to COVID-19 outbreak is going to reopen on June 24.

As many countries are opening borders after the reduction in number of new COVID-19 cases, Griffiths expects recovery in air travel sector.

Griffiths also expects jump in air travels over the next few months due to school holidays, Eid Al Adha etc.

It is expected that air travel will improve much by autumns. The expectation increased after European Union is considering option to introduce vaccine passport.

Speaking about the COVID-19 test, Griffiths has said that the new state-of-the-art laboratory at Dubai International will give results quickly.