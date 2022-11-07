Dubai Airport tops list of top 10 busiest international airports

Dubai: Dubai International Airport once again topped the list of top 10 busiest international airports in the world.

As per a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG, the airport also retained the tag of the second busiest ‘global airport’ in the world.

In October, Dubai airport catered more than 2.1 million passengers. One of the reasons for the rise in the number of passengers could be a 10-day half-term school break from October 21.

The study also revealed that London Heathrow is the second busiest international airport in the world. The airport saw a two percent rise in passengers compared to the previous month.

In the list of busiest airports in the world, Amsterdam and Paris Charles de Gaulle remain in third and fourth places.

The airports that entered into the list in October 2022 are Doha (from 13th to 8th), London Gatwick (from 16th to 9th) and Madrid (from 14th to 10th).

Dubai International Airport

Situated in Al Garhoud District, it is a primary international airport serving Dubai. It is spread over 7200 acres of land.

Major airlines that are based at Dubai International Airport include Emirates Airline, Emirates SkyCargo, and Flydubai.

Out of the three major airlines, Emirates Airlines is the largest airline that operates at the airport.