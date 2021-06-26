Dubai Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months

Dubai: After 15-months of suspension due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D welcomed their first passengers on Thursday morning with the arrival of flynas Flight XY201 from Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

The terminal was closed on March 25, 2020 as to control the spread of the COVID-19.

Dubai Airport operates three terminals at Dubai International Airport. Terminal 1 serves foreign airlines, Terminal T3 is for Emirates Airlines and Terminal T2 serves flydubai and other budget airlines.

The reopening of the facility will see a phased return of these carriers over the next few days from Terminals 2 and 3, as the hub prepares for an expected increase in traffic during the summer holidays and beyond.

Dubai Airports wrote on Twitter, “Terminal 1 is back! After 15 months of hibernation, Dubai’s aviation community came together to turn on the lights and reactivate DXB’s T1 & Concourse D We’re ready to welcome you with our service partners: dnata, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police HQ, GDRFA DUBAI.”

The facility provides world-class service levels to more than 18 million passengers annually.

On June 22, one of the world’s largest COVID-19 RT-PCR testing laboratories was officially opened in DXB. Located near Terminal 2, the 20,000-square-foot laboratory is a dedicated facility to process RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at the airport around the clock.

As per the media reports, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai airports, said that about 3,500 jobs will be created as a result of the reopening of Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) this week.

As of now, all flights from India have been suspended until further notice.

