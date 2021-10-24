Dubai all set to celebrate Diwali to promote cultural diversity

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is set to glitter this October and November for Diwali – the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ – with a series of entertainment and artistic events, promotions, special offers, various activities and surprises, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Diwali is set to fall on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The celebrations are organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and the festival is one of the key events in the annual retail calendar.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), told WAM, “Dubai’s Diwali celebrations showcase what a great and culturally diverse city Dubai is, and how much there is on offer for residents and visitors alike. Diwali is the perfect start to the festive season and will showcase the city’s status as a truly world-class retail and entertainment destination.”

Visitors to Expo 2020 will also be able to get into the Diwali spirit as it celebrates the Great ‘Indian Festival of Lights’ with beautiful traditional decor and lighted displays. Every evening, Diwali will be celebrated with a customized show created exclusively for the gallery and performed at Al Wasl Plaza.

In association with Dubai shopping mall groups, visitors and residents will get a chance to shop and win gold worth Dirham 100,000 with the golden Diwali surprises.

Diwali celebrations will kick off with opening fireworks on Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall on October 29, which promises to be one of the highlights of this Diwali in Dubai.

Similar fireworks will be seen at Bluewaters and Dubai Festival City Mall on November 4, while Global Village will witness fireworks display on all Thursdays and Fridays from October 26 to November 13.

Photo: WAM

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night will add some sparkle to this year’s Diwali festivities with the arrival of a host of Bollywood stars in Dubai from Sunny Leone and Nivin Pauly to Maya Ali and Nawazuddin Siddique. The event will take place on Thursday, October 28 at the Meydan Hotel.

The biggest Desi family concert of the year, E3AE Live will feature a star-studded lineup of the biggest names in South Asian music scene from Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu and Karan Aujla to Maninder Buttar, Mannat Noor and actress Sonam Bajwa. Tickets cost Dirham 75 and the concert will take place on Friday, 12 November at 9:30 pm (IST).

Photo: WAM

From live music and comedy to spectacular fireworks displays, jaw-dropping competitions, mega sales and world-class food shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this Diwali festival in Dubai.