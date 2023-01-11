Dubai announces 1st-of-its-kind Golden Pension scheme for taxi drivers

Abu Dhabi: More than 9,000 taxi drivers will benefit from the Golden Pension scheme, set up by the National Bonds, UAE-based Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company.

The first-of-its-kind Golden Pension scheme was set up by the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The National Bonds platform will allow taxi drivers to save money as well as avail benefits.

The scheme was launched to “intensify” financial planning solutions for citizens and residents.

Also Read UAE tops list of powerful countries in Middle East; ranks 9th globally

The Golden Pension scheme allows employees to contribute as little as 100 Dirham (Rs 2,221) on a monthly basis.

The plan was developed due to increased demand from employers and employees, and aims to support employees of companies registered with National Bonds and their financial goals.

Through this, employees of registered companies will get “a head start on increasing their end-of-service benefits as part of their retirement planning and enhance their financial flexibility through the highly competitive returns offered by National Bonds under this program,” National Bonds said in a statement Monday.