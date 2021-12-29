Dubai announces guidelines for New Year celebrations

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai.

The public can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks displays organised by Dubai from 29 locations across the city, which give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a safe, secure and socially distanced environment, Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Twitter.

Masks must be worn at all times; violators will be fined Dh3,000. Social distancing must also be maintained, in addition to all other precautionary measures.

Also Read Dubai hotels see high occupancy rates ahead of New Years eve

Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the measures.

Under the directives of @HamdanMohammed, The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai, chaired by @sheikhmansoor bin Mohammed, announces precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate.https://t.co/2a7ukU3nYn pic.twitter.com/12SP6xN40x — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 28, 2021

“Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Also Read Tourists flock to UAE for New Years despite COVID-19 concern

“Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others,” he added.

#وجهات_دبي … احتفالات رأس السنة

"لنحتفل بمطلع العام الجديد مع الالتزام بكل ما يضمن صحة وسلامة مجتمعنا" pic.twitter.com/ivjlL9rwKV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 28, 2021

Also Read UAE announces leave for New Year & schedule for public holidays

Meanwhile, New Year’s Day, January 1 will be a public holiday in the UAE. This is according to the new weekend which will be implemented in the country from January 1. With this, government sector employees will get three consecutive days of leave—December 31 under the old holiday and on January 1 and January 2 under the new holiday scheme. With this, employees have to be present in the offices on Monday, January 3 after the three-day New Year’s Eve holiday.