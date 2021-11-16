Dubai announces issuing multiple-entry visas to employees of int’l companies

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government on Tuesday announced that it has started issuing multiple-entry visas for a period of five years to employees of international companies in the emirate.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the announcement on his Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Hamdan said that the move aims to facilitate the movement of international companies’ staff to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year.

“The continuous development of our frameworks regulating the business environment, and improving the efficiency of Dubai’s infrastructure, reaffirms one fact. Dubai is the best city to work and live in the world as it meets the needs of its people and takes proactive measures to help institutions and individuals to succeed and excel,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

In recent years, UAE has introduced a range of new visa options for residents.

A ten-year golden visa was introduced in 2019, and a five-year tourist visa in January, 2022.

Entrepreneurs with a business with a minimum capital of $ 136,000 (AED 500,000), or part of an approved business incubator, can obtain a six-month visa, which can be renewed for another six months.

Secondary school students scoring 95 percentile or a grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher are eligible for a five-year visa and can sponsor their families.