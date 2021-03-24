Dubai announces major changes in government for new phase

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Tuesday approved the structural changes to the Dubai government in preparation for a new phase.

The new government will be more flexible, efficient and able to cope with the new changes and prepare the emirate for its new stage of progress.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a five-year plan to increase the UAE’s trade exchange from DH 1.4 trillion to DH 2 trillion.

According to Gulf News, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Those who do not move forward are in retreat, and those who depend on the past achievements will lose their future… Dubai’s place lies in the future and its destiny to be the region’s vibrant global economic heart. The next is more beautiful if resolves are greater.”

“We need to expand our network with 200 more cities in order to entrench the emirate’s role in international trade. Our destiny is to be the world’s main airport and harbor,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The new structural changes include the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be three chambers: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of World Trade and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Juma Al Majid has been named the honorary Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, while Abdul Azizi Al Ghurair has been appointed its Chairman. Sultan bin Sulayem is the chairman of the Dubai Chamber of World Trade due to his international expertise.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the signing of three-year employment agreements with Dubai officials and directors of its departments, organizations and institutions. The agreements specify the desired outcomes, bonuses and accountability procedures.