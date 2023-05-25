Dubai announces plan to expand length of beaches by 400%

Abu Dhabi: Dubai on Thursday announced a major plan to develop and expand the length of public beaches by 400 per cent by 2040, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The new projects, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, include the development of enclosed beach areas, pedestrian walkways, cafes and dining areas.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed shared a video showing Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, releasing turtles into the sea.

The Dubai Ruler is seen clapping as the turtles swim away to start a new life.

“Within the Dubai Urban Plan, we have adopted the development and doubling of public beaches by 400% by 2040, which will increase its area from 21km now to 105km and raise the percentage of services by 300% on public beaches by 2025,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“We launched the first urban plan in Dubai in the 1960s. Development in Dubai is continuing and we are still at the beginning,” he adds.

اعتمدنا ضمن خطة دبي الحضرية تطوير ومضاعفة أطوال الشواطئ العامة بنسبة 400% بحلول 2040 . . وزيادة مساحتها من 21 كم حالياً إلى 105 كم… ورفع نسبة الخدمات 300% على الشواطئ العامة بحلول 2025.



أطلقنا أول خطة حضرية في دبي في عام 1960م . . التطوير في دبي مستمر ولا نزال في البداية . .… pic.twitter.com/hZb8CxS1BA — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 25, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed continues, “We will continue to provide the best standard of living for individuals and families in services and projects globally.”

Sheikh Mohammed said that the new urban developments will add to and contribute to the emirate’s economic and tourism agenda over the next decade.

“Dubai will continue to compete for the best place for visitors and residents,” he stressed.