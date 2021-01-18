Dubai-based Indian woman dead after husband hits her accidentally

Dubai, Jan 18 : A Dubai-based Indian woman has succumbed to her injuries after she was accidentally run over by her husband while he was trying to park his vehicle, the media reported on Monday.

According to police sources, the accident occurred last week when the couple had visited a hospital, the Khaleej Times reported.

“She was standing in front of the car, directing her husband to park it properly. The car got stuck between another vehicle and the wall of the hospital building. While trying to park the car properly, he moved forward and hit the woman,” said an official.

After being informed about the incident, a team of police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.