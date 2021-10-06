Dubai-based Keralite gifts Rolls Royce luxury car to wife on her birthday

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian businessman gifted a Rolls-Royce Wright luxury car worth 1.6 million dirhams (Rs3.26 crore) on her birthday.

30-year-old Amjad Sithara, the founder and CEO of the BCC company in Dubai, hails from Kannur district in Kerala, gave his wife Marjana Amjad a special gift on her 22nd birthday on October 2, just weeks after she delivered their first child.

Amjad has shared a video on Instagram showing how he threw the surprise to Marjana at a luxury car showroom in Dubai.

The couple got married on June 4 last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrated their first wedding anniversary with the birth of their daughter.

Amjad told Khaleej Times he was over the moon when his wife gave him a baby girl and wanted to give her something special for her birthday.

Marjana is the Chief Operating Officer of BCC Group. On September 5, she gave birth to their daughter, Ayra Malika.

“I had no idea that he was planning to gift me with this car. It was a huge surprise. He took my daughter and I to the showroom and the place was decorated with balloons and other party festoons,” Khaleej Times quoted Marjana.