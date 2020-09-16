Dubai couple lights up Burj Khalifa for gender reveal party, spends 73 L

Famous YouTubers Anas and Asala Marwah hosted a gender reveal party at Burj Khalifa last week

By Rasti Amena Updated: 16th September 2020 4:35 pm IST
Dubai couple lights up Burj Khalifa for gender reveal party, spends 73 L
Image Source: Anasala Family Youtube

Dubai: A UAE-based Syrian influencers couple wanted the world to see the gender of their unborn baby, and what better way to do that than on the side of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Famous YouTubers Anas and Asala Marwah  hosted a gender reveal party at Burj Khalifa last week. The couple learned the sex of their second child when “It’s a boy!” was projected on the side of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The couple said they didn’t knew the child’s gender before the big reveal, and said the doctor’s confirmation was handed directly to the people organising the light show at Burj Khalifa.

READ:  Uddhav Thackeray not welcome in Ayodhya: Seers, VHP

The couple has posted the video on their Instagram and YouTube channel ‘Anasala Family’ with over 8.01 M and the video started surfacing online.

Burj Khalifa gender reveal light show

Gender reveal parties are not new – they were popularised in the late 2000s. Instances of expecting couples getting creative to reveal the gender of their unborn baby to friends and family have. There are a section of people who criticise such events calling them as an unnecessary display of wealth, while others criticise them for stunts which can be potentially dangerous.

READ:  Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit Houthi military site

According to reports, the display of their baby’s gender on Burj Khalifa has cost them over $100,000 which is equal to 73 Lakhs approximately.

A video that the social media stars shared on YouTube shows the tower light up in blue after a dramatic countdown.

Reactions to their gender reveal video have been huge – but not all the reactions have been positive. While the video garnered over 15 million views on YouTube, many criticised the couple for the lavish gender reveal event. 

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close