Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan blessed with twins

Abu Dhabi: The crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday was blessed with the birth of twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

They have named the baby boy’s as Rashid, while the baby girl is named Sheikha.

In Arabic, Sheikha means ‘princess’, while Rashid means ‘rightly guided’.

The girl has taken the name of her mother, while the boy shares his with Sheikh Hamdan’s late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed married in May, 2019.

Sheikh Hamdan’s sisters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Maryam, were among the first to congratulate him via Instagram stories.

Congratulations and wishes poured in on social media platforms from royals, influencers, and the top officials.