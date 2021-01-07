Dubai Duty Free draw winner wants to buy villa in Hyderabad

Dubai: A 45-year-old man who won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw wants to build villa in Hyderabad, starts business in Dubai and save money for his children’s education.

According to the Gulf News report, the winner Kanikaran Rajasekhar who lives in Hyderabad had bought the ticket bearing number 3546 on December 18. On January 6, 2021, it was picked during the draw.

It is also reported that he had bought the ticket two times and emerged as winner in his second attempt.

Talking to media person, Rajasekhar said that apart from building villa in Hyderabad, he want to set up immigration service company in Dubai.

Dubai Duty Free draw: Other winners

In the draw of the Dubai Duty Free, a 24-year-old Syed Shabber Hasan Naqvi, resident of Dubai won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car.

Naqvi who is student of master’s degree in civil engineering at Heriot-Watt University started participating in the draw six month ago.

Meanwhile, an Indian expats Nitin Agrawat and Ahamed Nasar Kamal Sheik won a Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider (Billiard Red) motorbike and Aprilia Tuono Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike respectively.

Hyderabadi winner

It is not the first time, earlier too a Hyderabadi man Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, 34, living in Dubai had won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw that was held on 9th September 2020 at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

It may be mentioned that the Millennium Millionaire promotion was started in 1999. In the promotion, many Indian expats won the prizes.