Dubai Duty Free: Indian wins $1 million

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Tuesday.

In the draw, Jagdish Ramnani, aged 42 years, won $1 million. He had bought ticket with number 1778 in series 324.

It may be mentioned that Ramnani who hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been participating in the draws for the past 20 years.

158th Indian

He became the 158th Indian to win the prize in Dubai Duty Free which was launched in 1999.

After Millennium Millionaire draw, the names of the luxury car winners were also announced.

Winners of luxury cars

An Indian expat, Sreesunil Sreedharan (53) won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) in Series no. 1746 with ticket number 1293 whereas, another Indian expat, Nazeerunnisa Fazal Mohammad (37) won an Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 motorbike (Exciting Dark) in Series no. 399 with ticket number 0287.

A Pakistani expat, Anjum Ashraf (46) won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (White) in Series no. 1747 with ticket number 1676.