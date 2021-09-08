Dubai eased COVID-19 guidelines following vaccination drive

Abu Dhabi: Dubai economic department (DED) eased COVID-19 restrictions for employees in the offices and workplaces, and advised the employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the pandemic.

In a circular, the DED provided the following protocols:

Office elevators

Maximum capacity will be allowed in elevators.

Social distance guidelines must be adhered to and face masks are to be worn while inside elevators.

Office workplaces

Physical distance between people from two metres to one metre is expected.

All employees must follow the safety instructions as well as precautionary measures applicable.

Dubai has eased restrictions with regard a number of sectors, including hospitality, tourism, and restaurants, as there has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases following the vaccination drive issued by the government.

UAE: Capacity at mosques increased

Mosques and places of worship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be allowed to accommodate more people, announced during the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the physical distance between worshippers has been reduced from two meters to 1.5. ablution areas will continue to remain closed.

50 people can attend funeral prayers, provided the death was not caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.