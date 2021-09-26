Dubai entrepreneur Ibrahim Assad invested Dh 2M in Navjyot Gurudatta’s dream project

Hyderabad: A well-known entrepreneur and investor of Dubai— Ibrahim Assad, has come into the limelight by investing 2 million Dirham (Rs 4,01,90,959) in one of the India’s leading marketing experts Navjyot Gurudatta’s dream project, “UAE Times Now”.

Ibrahim Assad is known for his astute business acumen and expertise for his entrepreneurial venture “Masterkey Rent a Car”, a unique and luxury car rental business in Dubai. Assad and Navjyot have joined hands to thrust the newest venture of the latter to greater success levels in the coming years, stated a press release on September 25.

When asked about his investment in this new start up and how confident is he of this getting through flying colours, Assad says, “Not every investment guarantees substantial results, but if you invest sagaciously, the potential to succeed grows exponentially, unlike in situations where you don’t invest at all. Every investment carries its own risks, but the rewards are also equipollently lucrative.”