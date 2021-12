Dubai: Expats can apply for 9 jobs under govt; salary up to 6L

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government has invited applications for a number of jobs for both expatriates and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals, and some of them offer salaries up to 30,000 Dirhams (Rs 6,20,512), local media reported.

Expatriates have the opportunity to apply for various positions in various departments of the Dubai government.

As per Khaleej Times, the government hiring for various posts in Dubai government media office, Dubai health authority, Dubai tourism and Dubai women establishments.

Company, positions and requirements that can be applied for by all nationalities

Company– Dubai Health Authority

Position– Specialist registrar – obstetrics and gynaecology (Dubai Hospital)

Requirements– Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Salary– Dirham 20,000-30,000 (Rs 4,13,675 – 6,20,512)

Company– Dubai Media Office

Position– Editor (Arabic)

Requirements– Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Salary– Less than Dirham 10,000 (Less than Rs 2,06,772)

Company– Dubai Media Office

Position– Senior Editor (Arabic)

Requirements– Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Salary– Dirham 10,000-20,000 ( Rs 2,06,772- 4,13,819)

Company– Dubai Health Authority

Position– Psychologist (Al Jalila Children Speciality Hospital)

Requirements– Bachelor’s degree in psychology and at least six years of a post-graduate degree in clinical psychology from an accredited institute/college/university or a bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in clinical psychology, and PsyD (Doctor of Psychology)

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Company– Dubai Health Authority

Position– Senior Specialist Registrar – general surgery (Dubai Hospital)

Requirements– Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Company– Dubai Health Authority

Position– Senior Specialist Registrar – internal medicine (Dubai Hospital)

Requirements– Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Salary– Dirham 20,000-30,000 (Rs 4,13,675 – 6,20,512)

Company– Dubai Health Authority

Position– Staff Nurses (2) – Dubai Hospital

Requirements– BSc or equivalent in nursing, eligible for DHA Licensing

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Salary– Less than Dirham 10,000 (Less than Rs 2,06,772)

Company– Dubai Tourism

Position– Data Engineer

Requirements– Bachelor’s degree in a related field; 3-5 years of relevant experience

Nationality– Open to all nationalities

Company– Fitness Supervisor

Position– Dubai Women Establishment

Requirements– Diploma in relevant field

Nationality– Open to all nationalities