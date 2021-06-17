Dubai: Expats can apply for various positions under govt; salary up to 6L

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government has invited applications for a number of jobs for both expatriates and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals, local media reported.

Expatriates also have the opportunity to apply for various positions in various departments of the Dubai government.

As per Khaleej Times, there are various posts in Dubai health Department, Dubai culture, professional communications corporation, Dubai civil defense, Dubai financial audit authority, Dubai road transport authority, Dubai aviation department, and Dubai community development authority.

There are many vacancies that expatriates can apply for. The salary is up to 30,000 dirhams (six lakh Indian rupees). Details of jobs that expatriates can apply for are given below.

Positions, departments and qualifications that can be applied for by all nationalities

Financial auditor- financial audit authority, ability to perform all audit matters and degree in accounts or finance.

Medical laboratory technologist- Dubai department of health, B.Sc degree and more than three years working experience. salary – less than AED 10,000.

Assistant medical physician, Dubai hospital- Dubai department of health, post graduate degree in a related field.

Talent pool- Dubai RTA.

Senior registrar of obstetrics and gynecology – specialist, degree from Dubai department of health, accredited medical school.

Senior specialist, Dubai department of health, Post graduate degree with over eight years experience in health policy, health care administration, public health, health sciences or allied fields.

Psychology practitioner – post graduate degree in psychology from Dubai diabetes center, Dubai department of health.

Family medicine – specialist registrar – medical fitness, Dubai department of health, degree or equivalent from a recognized medical school.

Senior specialist – network and security, smart Dubai government, degree in computer science or equivalent.

Degree in radiography or higher diploma in radiography, Dubai department of health, recognized university.

Staff nurse- Al Manzar health center, Dubai department of health, BSc or equivalent qualification in nursing and DHA licensing and two years experience.