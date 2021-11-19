Dubai Expo 2020: Saudi pavilion sees 1M visitors in 49 days

The Kingdom’s pavilion hosts more than 1,800 outstanding activities, programs, and thematic events over a period of six months.

Published: 19th November 2021
The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period. (Photo: SPA)

The organizing committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabian pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 has announced that one million people including high-level diplomatic delegation have visited their pavilion from various countries in just 49 days.

The committee also announced that the total number of visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion exceeded 30 percent of Expo 2020 Dubai’s visitors.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi pavilion at the Dubai Expo is second only to the host country (United Arab Emirates). It has won three awards from Guinness World Records due to its largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

