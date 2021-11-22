Dubai Expo: AIE announces lottery for Indian Pavilion visitors

Visitors to Dubai Expo 2020 can win two complimentary round-trip tickets to any Indian location from the Indian budget airline Air India Express (AIE). The airline operates 16 daily flights between 15 Indian cities and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Two lucky winners to be picked every month.

Eligibility to participate at Indian pavilion lottery at Dubai Expo

Visitors at the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 are eligible to participate in the lottery, according to a representative from Air India in the UAE. The lottery will be done once a month for three months, on December 2, January 1, and February 1, and two lucky winners will receive one complimentary round-trip international ticket of their choice.

#FlyWithIX: Fly by Air India Express



Visit the India Pavilion at Expo 2020.



Stand a chance to win free round trip ticket to any Air India Express destination of your choice.@cgidubai @IndembAbuDhabi @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/idskjbJHIl — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) November 8, 2021

PP Singh, regional manager of Gulf, Middle East and Africa, said participants can win two tickets to any city in India, and the lottery is open to both residents as well as tourists.

Participants must have recently flown on an Air India Express aircraft, according to Singh, and can register by presenting their boarding passes at the Air India kiosk at the India pavilion. Air India is also the India pavilion’s official travel partner at Dubai Expo 2020.

“All passengers flying with Air India Express to visit Dubai Expo are eligible to participate. Airline representatives at India Pavilion will conduct the lucky draw through a transparent process,” he added.

The winners are responsible for non-airline taxes, and the free tickets are non-transferable. They will be good until August 31, 2022, according to Singh. There are, however, blackout periods. “During high travel seasons, winners may not be able to buy tickets,” he stated.

Visitors at India Pavilion in Dubai Expo

Meanwhile, in the first 50 days of the world’s greatest expo, the India Pavilion had over 3,50,000 visitors.

The pavilion tweeted on Saturday night that “The #IndiaPavilion is buzzing with attendees every passing day. More than 3,50,000 visitors have now set foot at the pavilion within just 50 days.”

The #IndiaPavilion is buzzing with attendees every passing day! More than 3,50,000 visitors have now set foot at the pavilion within just 50 days!



When are you visiting?https://t.co/AYQn4qwuzL#Expo2020Dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/3P1gWYRwtA — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) November 20, 2021

With the participation of many Indian states, the India Pavilion is lively. Maharashtra is the current centre of attraction.