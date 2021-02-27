Dubai extends COVID-19 restrictions until Ramadan beginning

Dubai: Taking cognizance of evolving COVID-19 situation, Dubai has extended the restrictions imposed at the beginning of February to continue until the beginning of the Ramadan in mid-April, Dubai media office said on Friday.

The decision was taken by Dubai’s supreme committee of crisis and disaster management headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum based on data showing the effectiveness of intensified safety measures and the recommendations of frontline authorities.

تشمل القرارات التي تم تمديدها أيضاً عدم تجاوز أعداد زوار مراكز التسوق ونزلاء الفنادق ومستخدمي أحواض السباحة والشواطئ الخاصة في المنشآت الفندقية نسبة 70% من الطاقة الاستيعابية للمكان. في حين ستكون الواحدة بعد منتصف الليل الموعد الأقصى لإغلاق المطاعم والمقاهي في دبي. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 26, 2021

According to the supreme committee, only 50 per cent of the total capacity shall be allowed in cinemas, activities and entertainment and sports events inside closed halls while strengthening preventive measures.

The decisions that have been extended also include not exceeding the number of visitors to shopping centers, hotel guests, and users of swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments, of 70 per cent of the maximum capacity. While the restaurants and cafes will be close by 1 am, pubs/bars will remain closed.

The supreme committee appealed to the people to take precautionary measures, stressing that their commitment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is important. The committee added that observing preventive protocols and safety guidelines are the most effective ways to deal with the virus.