Dubai: Fake female massagers rob Dh 280k from Indian man

Three African women were sentenced to three years in prison in Dubai for assaulting and robbing Dh 2, 80,000 from an Indian man. The Dubai based Indian man got enticed at the prospect of receiving a massage from beautiful girls.

The Gulf News reported the 33-year-old Indian victim saw an offer for a massage session for Dh200 with pictures of beautiful girls promoting it. He contacted the number provided and went as directed to an apartment in the Al Refaa area of Dubai in November 2020.

The three African women were arrested by Dubai police, while the fourth woman is still absconding.

According to the victim’s statement, upon entering the apartment he saw four African women and he handed over Dh200 massage charges to them. The victim said the women then asked him to open his bank’s application [on his mobile phone] and transfer money to another account. They threatened him with a knife at his throat and slapped him in the face.

One of the women then snatched the victim’s credit card from him and withdrew Dh30, 000 from an ATM. He was kept confined in the apartment for one day as the women transferred Dh250,000 from the victim’s bank account to other accounts.

The arrested women admitted their crime before Dubai court. The three accused have been charged by the court with robbery, issuing threats, keeping the victim forcefully confined inside an apartment and prostitution.