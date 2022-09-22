Dubai: Gitex Global 2022 to kick off in October

Abu Dhabi: GITEX Global, the region’s largest technology event and one of the most prominent in the world, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10 to 14, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

It will be held across 26 exhibition halls with a total area of ​​two million square feet, equivalent to the size of 33 football fields.

The event will host more than 4,500 companies from around the world and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors from 170 countries.

About 1,400 new exhibitors from international companies and startups will participate in the exhibition, which will showcase applications in the fields of metaverse, artificial intelligence, web 3.0, blockchain, 6th generation communications, cloud computing, financial technology, and big data.

GITEX 3.0 includes the activities of Global Dive Slam, X-Verse, Ai Everything, North Star Dubai (formerly GITEX Future Stars), Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

The event is a forum for developers and programmers in the Middle East, bringing together 10,000 programmers and developers from various international technology companies.

GITEX Global will host a new global group of exhibitors from Cyprus, Ethiopia, European Union, Kuwait, Uganda, Turkey, United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nigeria, Turkey, Brazil, among others.

The global event will allow the sharing of ideas, inspirational visions and unprecedented knowledge through a program of conferences covering 14 areas, and will witness the participation of more than 1,000 government ministers, leaders and global technology experts.