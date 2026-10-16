Dubai-Hyderabad flight diverted to Mumbai over medical emergency

The pilot made the emergency landing after a passenger reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: An Emirates flight travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai due to an onboard medical emergency on Friday, October 16.

The pilot made the emergency landing after a passenger reportedly suffered a heart attack. He contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Mumbai airport and requested an emergency landing due to the critical situation.

After the flight landed, airport authorities made arrangements to shift the passenger to the hospital. When contacted, Emirates officials refused to share details of the incident.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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