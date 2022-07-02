Dubai implements green tariff on single-use plastic bags

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd July 2022 11:07 am IST
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect in UAE's capital
Representative Image

Dubai: Dubai has started imposing a 25-fils (6 US cents) tariff for each single-use plastic bag, which is part of the UAE’s plan to gradually ban the use of some single-use plastic products by 2024.

The move is “in line with enhancing environmental sustainability and encouraging individuals to reduce the excessive use of plastics,” the Dubai Media Office said on Friday.

Also Read
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect in UAE’s capital

According to Dubai Municipality, the tariff in Dubai is mandatory for all shops, including groceries, retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies, e-commerce services and delivery services, that provide single-use bags (measuring less than 57 micrometres in thickness) to carry goods.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, stores are not obligated to provide free alternatives to their customers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move by the Dubai government follows Abu Dhabi’s decision on June 1 to ban the use of single-use plastic bags across all stores in the capital of the UAE.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button