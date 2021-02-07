Dubai imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus

Dubai has come up with a fresh set of regulations in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

This comes as the city has been facing criticism globally after reporting a record-breaking number of new Covid cases in recent weeks.

They have been criticized for reopening businesses and easing curfews in order to attract tourists during the peak year-end holiday season and the UAE authorities blame Covid protocol violations for the sudden rise in cases.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dubai has introduced a raft of new measures, ranging from shutting down pubs and bars and cracking down on private parties, to testing incoming passengers more aggressively.

Shopping malls in the emirate will now be operated at a reduced capacity of 70 per cent, according to Khaleej Times.

Additionally, restaurants and cafes will have to close by 1 AM and will not be permitted to organise any entertainment activities in their premises.

Both international tourists and UAE residents alike will have to provide a negative RT-PCR test report before travel.

Only close relatives will be permitted to attend weddings or private parties, the maximum number of guests for which has been capped at ten.

As per the CNN‘s report, Just last month, with over 4,000 new cases being recorded daily, the UAE saw its caseload soar to over 290,000, increasing the strain on hospitals across the country.

Dubai is also being blamed for the spread of mutated strains of the virus. Denmark found that an incoming traveler arriving from Dubai tested positive for the South African variant, AP reported.