Indian Consulate in Dubai issues advisory to expats

By Sameer|   Published: 12th February 2021 10:55 am IST
I-Day celebrations at Indian Consulate General in Dubai. (Credit: Twitter/CGIDubai)

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has asked Indian expats not to visit the mission unless it was absolutely necessary. This decision was taken to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the mission said: “Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the Consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless absolutely necessary. They should instead make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the Consulate without having to physically visit the office.”

Increase in number of Covid cases in UAE

The advisory noted that in the last few weeks, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has witnessed an increase in the number of daily Covid cases.

“Being the largest expatriate community, it is the responsibility of all Indian nationals residing in the UAE to strictly comply with Covid preventive measure and guidelines,” the advisory added.

The Consulate provides services to more than 2.6 million Indians living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates including Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

The mission also houses the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), a help centre for distressed Indians, that runs a 24×7 helpline.

Different ways to contact the Indian Consulate in Dubai

Indian Consulate in Dubai can be contacted by

  1. Dialing toll free number 800 46342.
  2. Using PBSK Dubai Mobile Application
  3. Sending e-mail to pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in
  4. Sending WhatsApp message on +971-54-3090571.
Source: With inputs from IANS

