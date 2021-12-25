Dubai: Indian father wins Rs 2 cr lottery two days after welcoming twins

Abu Dhabi: A 33-year-old Dubai-based Indian man has won the grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,05,26,816) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Friday, December 23– two days after his wife gave birth to twins.

The winner of the draw Bijesh Bose, working as an accountant in Dubai, bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 006125 was picked in the lucky draw. Bose will be sharing the prize money with 14 others.

“Just two days ago my wife gave birth to twins and today I’ve won a million dirhams, I believe my two new babies have bought extra lucky into my life and that is the reason for my win today,” he said.

Earlier on December 1, Big Ticket announced that it would be announcing a millionaire every week for the first time in December. Harun Sheikh was the first millionaire, while Rafeek was the second millionaire. Bijesh Bose is the third of six millionaires named this month.

Rafeek, Harun and Bijesh will still stand a chance to win the mega Dirham 25 million (Rs 51,58,62,250) grand prize, Dirham 2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.

Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only. The tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.