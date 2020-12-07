Dubai: Indian man falls off a yacht, swims for 2 hours to reach shore safely

An Indian man in Dubai had to swim for two hours to reach the shore after he fell off a yacht and into the water. The man faced a near-death experience when he accidentally fell into the ocean on Thursday at a yacht party and was left stranded in the ocean.

The 27-year-old explained that he was attending a friend’s birthday party on a rented yacht when the incident took place. The yacht started its route from Dubai Marina and everyone decided to move to the upper deck. Rajveer Vakani was the last to leave the lower deck and that’s when he slipped and fell into the water.

He said that he shouted and whistled but no one heard him. He waited for the yacht to turn around to rescue him but the yacht kept going and finally drifted away. It was getting dark and he decided to swim to the shore.

Vakani could spot the lights of the Burj Al Arab from a distance and started swimming in its direction to reach the shore.

“I checked my watch before starting and it took me about two hours to get to shore,” he told Al Khaleej Times.

Upon reaching the shore some passersby helped him off the rocks. He then called his brother and friends, who informed him that he was asked by the police to report at Port Rashid Station.

After reaching the station he found his friends and the yacht crew. His friends explained to him that they had already alerted the cops about his sudden disappearance from the yacht.

The man lost his mobile phone and camera in the process.