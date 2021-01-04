Dubai: Indian man jailed for stealing over Rs 88 lakh after forging boss’ sign

Dubai: An Indian expatriate has been convicted and sentenced for six months in jail in Dubai for stealing a cheque book and forging his boss’ signature 47 times at the company he worked for.

He transferred an amount of Dh447,000 (Rs 88,86,532) to his personal account for which the Dubai criminal court has fined the accused with Dh 471,202 (Rs 93,67,677).

The convict was working as an administrative staff in the Dubai based company, Transcontinental Indenting for the last eight years and had access to the company’s cheque books.

“Subsequent investigations showed that all the missing cheques had been drawn in favour of the accused. We confronted him with the evidence and reported the matter to Dubai Police,” Kishan Bhatia, co-owner of Transcontinental Indenting told Gulf News.

“Police acted swiftly on my complaint and arrested the accused on October 18. Later, he was referred to Public Prosecution where he was charged with fraud. On December 16, a Dubai criminal court announced the guilty verdict,” Bhatia added.

Court records prove that he made 47 account-payee cheques in the past two years and transferred the money to his account.

The man was swift with his act and was not caught until last October when his employer, Bhatia discovered a cheque book in his drawer with several blank counterfoils.