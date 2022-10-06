Dubai: Islamic scholar Mufti Menk to deliver lecture on Prophet Muhammad’s life

Abu Dhabi: A renowned Islamic scholar from Zimbabwe, Dr Ismail Ibn Musa Menk, also known as Mufti Menk, is all set to deliver lecture on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of Milad un Nabi (birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH))in Dubai.

The lecture will take place at Al Mamzar Park Amphitheater 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST) on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The lecture is titled ‘Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – If you know Him, You will love Him’, and is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture under the supervision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Menk, is currently in Dubai. He has recently shared a video and a photo stretching his hands wide from a skyscraper on his Instagram handle, sharing with 4.2 million followers.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk said that he considers Dubai his second home because he travels to the Emirates often.

In April 2022, on the sidelines of an Iftar event, Dr Menk highlighted how Islam guarantees respect for all human beings regardless of faith, colour, nationality, and background.

About Mufti Menk

Mufti Menk did his Initial studies in Harare, Zimbabwe.He obtained a degree in Islamic law from the University of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah. He specialized in jurisprudence in Gujarat, India.

Mufti Menk is a broad minded, motivational speaker who has endeared himself to both Muslims and non Muslims. He is the Head of the Fatwa Department of The Council of Islamic Scholars of Zimbabwe known as Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe. He is also one of the Muaththins and an Imaam at Masjid Al Falaah in Harare.