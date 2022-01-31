Dubai launches world’s fastest ambulance car worth Rs 26 crore

It has 440 diamonds along with the front LED headlamps. The inside is gold stitched leather with a gold-plated interior roof.

Published: 31st January 2022 5:41 pm IST
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) revealed the world's fastest and most costly ambulance at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) revealed the world’s fastest and most costly ambulance at Expo 2020 Dubai on January 28, according to state news agency WAM.

The “HyperSport Responder” was developed by Dubai-based W Motors. The car is priced at Rs 26 crore.

The car is one of only seven Lykan HyperSport cars in the world, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 2.8 seconds, and has a peak speed of 400 kilometres per hour.

“Dubai has come to represent all that is distinctive and first in the globe.” The introduction of the ‘HyperSport Responder’ highlights Dubai’s unique status as one of the world’s top cities in terms of innovation. “The speed and capabilities of the car may drastically shorten reaction time during crises and assure early intervention,” said Khalifa bin Darrai, CEO of DCAS, in a statement.

The car has a carbon-fibre body and the world’s first 3D hologram holographic mid-air display with interactive motion control.

