Dubai: Mahesh Babu’s impressive look from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently shooting in UAE for his upcoming action thriller ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paat’. The movie starring Keerthy Suresh has been talk of the town since its inception.

Mahesh Babu has filmed scenes from the movie at various facilities of in5 Media, located in Dubai Production City, as well as the town of Mleiha in Sharjah.

The superstar recently shared a couple of photos that gave us a glimpse of some breathtaking shooting location. Calling it a unique experience, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah’s Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favourite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality.”

Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4YxH25T1AG — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 5, 2021

Also Read: 10 Pictures from Mahesh Babu’s Dubai holiday with Namrata Shirodhkar and kids

And now, a new still of Mahesh from the movie is going viral on social media. His impressive look proves something bigger and never expected is in the making for the movie goers. Fans and followers of the actor are highly impressed with Mahesh Babu’s style and swag in the newly released poster.

Check out the poster below:

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. The film revolves around the corruption issues in government offices.