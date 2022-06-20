Dubai: Maid jailed after breaking employer’s finger during argument

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai court sentenced an African woman working as a maid to one year in prison for allegedly breaking the finger of her employer after a heated argument, local media reported.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the maid grabbed her employer (a housewife) by the hair, beat her, knocked her down and broke her finger.

Also Read Dubai maid jailed after owner spots photos of stolen clothes on Instagram

As reported by Gulf News, the victim’s children came for rescue and called for an ambulance and alerted Dubai Police. The defendant was arrested and the employer was transferred to hospital for treatment.

The maid attacked the employer during a verbal altercation between the two.

According to the forensic report, the victim sustained multiple cuts and bruises on different parts of her body and her finger was broken as a result of the maid’s assault.

Also Read Dubai police warn people of house-help scams on social media

It is reported that, during interrogation, the defendant denied attacking her employer and claimed that she broke her finger in self-defence as the employer tried to assault her.

The maid will be deported after she has served her jail term.