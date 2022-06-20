Dubai: Maid jailed after breaking employer’s finger during argument

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th June 2022 8:50 pm IST
Dubai: Maid jailed after breaking employer's finger during argument
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai court sentenced an African woman working as a maid to one year in prison for allegedly breaking the finger of her employer after a heated argument, local media reported.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the maid grabbed her employer (a housewife) by the hair, beat her, knocked her down and broke her finger.

Also Read
Dubai maid jailed after owner spots photos of stolen clothes on Instagram

As reported by Gulf News, the victim’s children came for rescue and called for an ambulance and alerted Dubai Police. The defendant was arrested and the employer was transferred to hospital for treatment.

MS Education Academy

The maid attacked the employer during a verbal altercation between the two.

According to the forensic report, the victim sustained multiple cuts and bruises on different parts of her body and her finger was broken as a result of the maid’s assault.

Also Read
Dubai police warn people of house-help scams on social media

It is reported that, during interrogation, the defendant denied attacking her employer and claimed that she broke her finger in self-defence as the employer tried to assault her.

The maid will be deported after she has served her jail term.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button