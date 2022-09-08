Dubai: Man jailed for posting video of sleeping colleague in underwear on Facebook

Abu Dhabi: A 33-year-old man in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation for posting a video clip on Facebook showing his colleague sleeping in his underwear.

The victim filed a lawsuit after the video went viral on Facebook groups. He told authorities that the clip was posted without his permission.

As per multiple media reports, the victim identified the accused as a driver who worked in the same company as him.

Also Read Egyptian woman seeks divorce as husband goes around house in underwear

The victim added in the interrogations that the suspect’s stay expired and was not renewed before he left work, and came to his room in the morning to ask him to mediate with the company’s administration to obtain his financial dues.

It is reported that the suspect confessed his crime of filming the victim, to force him to testify that he did not receive his salary from the company they worked for.