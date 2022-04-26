Dubai: Man kills manager over work-leave dispute, sentenced to life

A 23-year-old employee in Dubai has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his manager.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the accused worked at a garage in Al Quoz Industrial Area. He had asked for leave from his manager to which the latter did not agree with the former about the date of return.

A heated argument followed between the two which led the manager to fire the accused from the job. Angered by this, the accused slit his manager’s throat and then smashed his head with a hammer, thus killing him.

Soon after the murder, the accused went to the Dubai Airport but could not find a flight to where he wanted to travel. The next day, he went to this consulate to help him out of the country but was arrested outside.

According to a policeman from Dubai Police, the manager was found by other employees in a pool of blood.

“The workers in the garage claimed that they had left the garage for 20 minutes and returned to see the victim dead. They suspected the defendant because he was the last person to be seen with the defendant and went missing thereafter,” said the policeman on record.