Dubai: Man kills roommate, says he was performing exorcism

An expatriate living in Dubai strangled and killed his roommate in an apartment located in Al Basra Area on Tuesday. He claimed that he was trying to exorcise an evil spirit from his roommate’s body.

The Forensic Science and Criminology of Dubai police found the body of the victim, who was a woman, in the bathroom of the apartment.

“There was blood spots in the apartment and signs of violence on her body. The victim’s friend claimed that she was possessed with an evil spirit and that he tried to exorcise the spirit by beating her up and strangling her during a fit,” an official told Gulf News.

During the investigation, the police found out that the accused and the victim had a financial dispute and under the influence of drugs he had bet her to death.

Upon questioning, the accused admitted to his crime and explained that he made a false story of the evil spirit to get away from the punishment.

“Some suspects believe they are smarter than the police and come up with such stories to avoid punishment,” he added.