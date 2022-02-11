Dubai man sets record for selling world’s most expensive mare egg

This Bidding was the highest in the world and it was the first time that participants could bid to purchase mare egg and breed horses at the KIAHF

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th February 2022 8:02 pm IST
Dubai horse breeder sets record for selling world's most expensive mare egg for QR3.2 mn
Mare FT Sheila. (Photo: WAM)

Doha: A Dubai horse breeder has set a record at the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF) in Qatar, by selling the world’s most expensive mare’s egg, which fetched a price of 3.2 million Qatari riyals (Rs 6,62,17,847) at auction, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Dubai Arabian Horse Stud sold mare egg at an auction on Tuesday, February 8, in Doha to Qatari businessman Nabil Ali Bin Ali, Vice Chairman of the Ali Bin Ali Retail Group and owner of the Al Thumama Stud.

Mare ‘FT Sheila’ comes from an Arabian purebred lineage and is the offspring of stallion ‘Shael Dream Desert’ and mare ‘Sol Bertie TGS.’

This bidding was the highest in the world and it was the first time that participants could bid to purchase mare eggs and breed horses at the KIAHF.

The second edition of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF), which is taking place in the Qatari capital, Doha, and will continue until February 12, 2022.

