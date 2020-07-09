Dubai Metro Route 2020 inaugurated: Know everything about it

By Sameer Updated: July 09, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Dubai Metro Route
Courtesy "twitter/DXBMediaOffice"

Dubai: Dubai Metro Route 2020 has been inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Dubai Metro Route
Courtesy “twitter/DXBMediaOffice”

It is a 15 km extension to Metro Red Line. It will be opened for public in the month of September this year.

With the addition of the route, the length of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will be increased to 90 km.

Dubai Metro Route 2020 links seven stations

Dubai Metro Route 2020 will link following seven stations.

  1. Jebel Ali Station
  2. The Gardens Station
  3. Discovery Gardens Station
  4. Al Furjan Station
  5. Jumeirah Golf Estates Station
  6. Dubai Investment Park Station
  7. Expo Station

Out of total length of the track, 11.8 km is elevated track whereas, 3.2 km is underground track.

The total cost of the project is Dh 11 billion.

Benefits of Dubai Metro Route 2020

Due to the project, the rental and sales values of properties located near metro stations are likely to increase.

It may also attract investments in various fields.

Categories
Middle EastTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close