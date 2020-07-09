Dubai Metro Route 2020 inaugurated: Know everything about it

Dubai: Dubai Metro Route 2020 has been inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

.@HHShkMohd inaugurates the #Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 with a 15 km route length, seven stations and at a cost of AED 11 billion. Route 2020 will be open to the public this September. pic.twitter.com/SoVzg7cJDg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 8, 2020

Courtesy “twitter/DXBMediaOffice”

It is a 15 km extension to Metro Red Line. It will be opened for public in the month of September this year.

With the addition of the route, the length of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will be increased to 90 km.

Dubai Metro Route 2020 links seven stations

Dubai Metro Route 2020 will link following seven stations.

Jebel Ali Station The Gardens Station Discovery Gardens Station Al Furjan Station Jumeirah Golf Estates Station Dubai Investment Park Station Expo Station

Out of total length of the track, 11.8 km is elevated track whereas, 3.2 km is underground track.

The total cost of the project is Dh 11 billion.

Benefits of Dubai Metro Route 2020

Due to the project, the rental and sales values of properties located near metro stations are likely to increase.

It may also attract investments in various fields.