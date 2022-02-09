Dubai music centre to pay tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar

Malhaar artists will play some of the selected compositions from her vast repertoire

Published: 9th February 2022 2:35 pm IST
Tribute to be held for legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar in Dubai
Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai music centre—Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, will pay tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar with its latest edition of Malhaar Baithak at the Crystal Lounge of India Club on Friday, February 11.

For the two-hour concert, Malhaar artists will play some of the selected compositions from her vast repertoire.

The performance is set to start from 7:30 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST). For passes and inquiries about the concert, email Malhaar at info@malhaar.ae.

“Lata ji was a musician’s musician, and as artists, we have been learning from her music every day. This edition of Malhaar Baithak is a humble tribute to someone whom we have idolised all our lives,” Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The demise of Lata Mangeshkar has shocked the royal family, Dubai administration and a large number of her fans in the United Arab Emirates. The royal family of the UAE has sent a message of condolences to her family.

The Indian team members and the visitors at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, observed a two minutes silence to pay homage to her.

The flag flies half-mast at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar.

