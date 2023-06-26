Dubai: New NMC hospital opens over 250 job opportunities

Abu Dhabi: A new hospital for the NMC Healthcare Group was inaugurated on Friday in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), opening more than 250 job opportunities.

The new hospital consisting of 51 beds was inaugurated by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority(DHA) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi.

The NMC Specialty Hospital, which spreads over an area of 125,000 square feet, is an extension of the NMC Royal Hospital. The hospital was commissioned in 2014 with a capacity of 67 beds.

Al Ketbi went on a tour of the hospital which has four operating rooms, seven advanced ICU beds, five dialysis rooms, and surgery units for daycare.

Also Read Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up for International Olympic Day

Al Ketbi also reviewed the hospital’s specialized services in critical care medicine, paediatrics, plastic surgery, pulmonology, urology, internal medicine, nephrology, and orthopaedics departments.

CEO of NMC Healthcare Group David Hadley stated that quality healthcare is a major priority. Patients in the hospital will get a quality medical examination.

He said the hospital will specifically serve communities such as Jebel Ali Industrial Area, The Gardens and Discovery Gardens, Expo City, Al Furjan, Remraam, Jumeirah Circle, JTV, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Marina, and Al Barsha.