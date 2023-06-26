Dubai: New NMC hospital opens over 250 job opportunities

The NMC Specialty Hospital which spreads over an area of 125,000 square feet is an extension of the NMC Royal Hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th June 2023 5:58 pm IST
70 hospitalised in Kerala after food poisoning
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: A new hospital for the NMC Healthcare Group was inaugurated on Friday in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), opening more than 250 job opportunities.

The new hospital consisting of 51 beds was inaugurated by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority(DHA) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi.

The NMC Specialty Hospital, which spreads over an area of 125,000 square feet, is an extension of the NMC Royal Hospital. The hospital was commissioned in 2014 with a capacity of 67 beds.

MS Education Academy

Al Ketbi went on a tour of the hospital which has four operating rooms, seven advanced ICU beds, five dialysis rooms, and surgery units for daycare.

Also Read
Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up for International Olympic Day

Al Ketbi also reviewed the hospital’s specialized services in critical care medicine, paediatrics, plastic surgery, pulmonology, urology, internal medicine, nephrology, and orthopaedics departments.

CEO of NMC Healthcare Group David Hadley stated that quality healthcare is a major priority. Patients in the hospital will get a quality medical examination.

He said the hospital will specifically serve communities such as Jebel Ali Industrial Area, The Gardens and Discovery Gardens, Expo City, Al Furjan, Remraam, Jumeirah Circle, JTV, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Marina, and Al Barsha.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th June 2023 5:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button