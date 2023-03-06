Dubai opens multi-use child care villa for underprivileged children

The villa, which can accommodate up to 14 children, provides full access to the care, support and resources needed to foster their growth and development.

Published: 6th March 2023
Photo: DMO

Abu Dhabi: A new multi-purpose childcare villa was opened by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) to create a safe and secure environment for underprivileged children, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The villa, which can accommodate up to 14 children, provides full access to the care, support, and resources needed to foster their growth and development. Male children aged between 3 and 11 and female children aged 13 years old are living in the facility.

It also offers a full range of services, including residential, psychological, social, legal, health, and educational support. Moreover, the villa also hosts various activities, entertainment programs, and initiatives to empower children.

