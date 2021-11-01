Dubai police band, Indians perform for Diwali celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai police band and Indian ex-patriate groups performed this weekend to kick off the celebrations of Diwali, an Indian festival of lights, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has released a video of the Dubai police band playing India’s national anthem—‘Jana Gana Mana’ at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The band played the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and India as part of the ‘Deepavali Utsav 2021’ event organized by FOI Events with the support of the Consulate and PIOCCI.

As the band played the anthem, the audience gathered, sang and cheered.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said, “I salute the resilience of the UAE, the visionary leadership, the government and the people of the UAE who have made it possible for all of us to get together and celebrate here at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Many Indian expatriate groups have introduced traditional games and dance forms, especially in connection with Diwali. The winners of the “Rangoli” contest held earlier were given gifts.

Deepawali Utsav did set the mood indeed in celebration of the festival of lights earlier today!✨ It was a stunning performance that complemented the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ in a journey through each Indian state's unique dances.#Expo2020 #Dubai @IndiaExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/7SaONSIOPM — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) October 29, 2021

Dubai revealed a line-up of celebrations and promotions across the city, including at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, while the India Pavilion at the Expo also announced details on how visitors can make the most of the Diwali celebrations this time around.

According to the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, beautiful traditional decorations and illuminated showcases will be staged at Expo 2020 Dubai to help visitors immerse themselves in the spirit of Diwali. The festivities will run from Friday, October 29 to Thursday, November 4.

“Each evening, Diwali will be celebrated with a custom show created exclusively for Expo and performed in Al Wasl Plaza. On the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo will feature performances inspired by Diwali and artists include Peter Cat, When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Ananth and Dhol Tasha,” authorities announced.

The Diwali celebrations will conclude at the Millennium Amphitheatre on the night of November 5.